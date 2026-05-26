Teens Fleeing Stolen SUV Arrested

Three teens were arrested Monday after fleeing from a stolen SUV.

According to Sana Police, on Monday at about 5:40 AM, a 37-year-old male reported his silver 2024 Chevy Trailblazer stolen from the 100 block of W. Jewell.

At about 5:50 AM, an officer observed the vehicle in the area of 9th and Schilling. The vehicle pulled into Casey’s on Schilling when multiple subjects fled from the area.

A 17-year-old male stayed in the vehicle.

Officers began searching the area for the other subjects and observed a vehicle pull into the area when they observed a juvenile run to the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and located several juveniles in the vehicle.

The investigation determined the juveniles had run from the vehicle. A 16-year-old male of Salina was determined to be operating the vehicle and was charged with Possession of Stolen Property, driving without a license, felony interference, and kidnapping.

It was determined one of the juveniles wanted out of the vehicle when officers were behind them and he was refused.

A 14-year-old and 17-year-old were charged with interference when they fled from the vehicle.