Zoo Welcomes New Snow Leopard

Rolling Hills Zoo is welcoming a new member to its animal family, Bettina the snow leopard.

According to the zoo Bettina, a 1.5-year-old female snow leopard, arrived from from the Bronx Zoo/Wildlife Conservation Society. Born on June 7, 2023, Bettina was one of two cubs in her litter. Her move to Kansas is part of a breeding recommendation with Sherman, Rolling Hills Zoo’s resident male snow leopard.

Weighing 59 pounds, Bettina is not only beautiful but also trained to participate in her own health care. She is accustomed to voluntary medical behaviors, such as standing on a scale and accepting injections, which will assist in her ongoing care at the zoo.

Bettina’s personality is as captivating as her stunning coat. Described as sweet, playful, energetic, and curious—but also cautious—she enjoys observing new surroundings before fully engaging. At the Bronx Zoo, she often waited for her mother or brother to explore first before confidently joining in. Once comfortable, however, she becomes quite excitable and animated. While she is naturally cautious around unfamiliar snow leopards, she does not display aggression, making her an ideal new addition to Rolling Hills Zoo’s snow leopard habitat.

Though still young, Bettina’s arrival marks an important step in the Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan (SSP), a collaborative conservation effort among accredited zoos to ensure the long-term survival of this endangered species. While she may not be ready to breed just yet, her presence at Rolling Hills Zoo will help raise awareness about snow leopard conservation and the challenges these elusive cats face.

Serving as an ambassador for snow leopards species, Bettina’s wild kin live in the mountains of Central Asia, and their range is approximately the size of Greenland or Mexico. It is believed there are fewer than 6,400 snow leopards left in their native habitat.

This elusive cat faces several threats, including poaching, not only for them, but their prey. Snow leopards and their prey may also share habitat with domestic livestock, leading to conflicts with herders whose livelihood depends on ranching. For the herders, who are often economically disadvantaged, such losses can be catastrophic. To protect their herds and livelihoods, herders sometimes retaliate against the snow leopards.

Guests will have the opportunity to watch Bettina as she acclimates to her new home, with careful introductions planned between her and Sherman in the coming months. Rolling Hills Zoo invites the community to come visit this remarkable young snow leopard and learn more about efforts to protect her wild counterparts.

Photo via Rolling Hills Zoo