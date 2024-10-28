Zoo Mourns Loss of Big Cat

Rolling Hills Zoo is mourning the loss of one its big cat family.

According to the zoo their beloved puma Bexookee, affectionately known as “Bex” has passed away.

Bex had been under close observation by the animal care team and veterinary staff due to age related declining health over the past months. Despite dedicated professional care, Bex recently experienced an overall decline in her quality of life. After careful consideration, the team made the compassionate decision to humanely euthanize Bex, ensuring her comfort and dignity in her final moments.

In the wild, pumas, also known as cougars or mountain lions, generally have a life expectancy of 8 to 13 years, though Bex lived to 18 under human care.

Bex was originally found as an orphaned cub in Wyoming. Her name, Bexookee, the Arapaho word for “cougar”, was a tribute to her early Wyoming roots.

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department arranged her placement at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, Illinois, where she lived until her transfer to Rolling Hills Zoo in October 2018.

Bex was known not only for her striking appearance but also for her vibrant personality.

“She was sassy and fierce, and while it took a while to warm up to her keepers, when she did, she formed a bond and trust that was unmatched,” shared Devney Olson-Bowen, Head Keeper at RHZ. “Whenever I would come into the area, she would come running up and would ‘chat’ by making a chirping noise that cougars use to communicate.”

Bex’s playfulness was a delight to all who knew her. She loved her catnip ball, ostrich eggs and small boomer balls, as well as rolling anything she could find around her exhibit. Even an unlikely item, like a head of lettuce, became a toy in her paws. She was equally fond of large cardboard boxes, squeezing into them whenever she could, as if living by the motto, “If she fits, she sits!” And when it came to food, nothing captured her heart quite like fish, which made bonding with her an easy feat for her keepers.

Since her arrival at RHZ, Bex became a cherished member of the zoo family, captivating visitors with her beauty, grace. Her presence reminded staff and guests alike of the vital role zoos play in providing homes for animals in need and educating the public about

wildlife conservation.

The Rolling Hills Zoo family extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who visited and appreciated Bex over the years. She will be dearly missed but remembered fondly by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Photo by Diane Dowell and courtesy of Rolling Hills Zoo