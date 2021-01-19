Zoo is Wild at Heart

Rolling Hills Zoo has a wild way to show your love this Valentine’s Day – by purchasing a unique adopt an animal package for your sweetheart.

According to the Zoo, Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and Wild at Heart is back by popular demand. This year they are offering their popular traditional Wild at Heart package which includes your choice of animal adoption, stuffed plush, framed certificate and photo, eco friendly chocolate, fact sheet and personalized card in an adorable gift bag.

In addition, they are offering an upgraded version with a large stuffed plush and a large bag of chocolate treats.

Animals available for adoption are:

Evey the Southern White Rhino

The Baby Giraffe that was just born in December

Mango the Orangutan

Kamali the Lion

Local deliveries will be made on Friday, February 12th. Shipping is available for out of town purchases and will be mailed no later than February 5th.

Deadline for in-town delivery is February 9th. Deadline for out-of-town shipping is February 4th.