Ziggy Marley Coming to Salina

A world renowned humanitarian, eight-time Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award winner, singer, songwriter and producer is coming to Salina. Ziggy Marley is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

Marley has released twelve albums to much critical acclaim. Now with his own label Tuff Gong Worldwide, and publishing company Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his master recordings and publishing. His early immersion in music came at age ten when he sat in on recording sessions with his father, Bob Marley.

After eight records with The Melody Makers and three Grammy Awards, with such chart-topping hits as “Look Who’s Dancing,” “Tomorrow People” and “Tumbling Down,” he kicked off a legendary solo career in 2003 with Dragonfly.

Marley garnered the Grammy Award for “Best Reggae Album” in 2006 (Love Is My Religion), 2013 (In Concert), 2014 (Fly Rasta) and 2016 for the self-titled Ziggy Marley – which marked his fourth consecutive debut at #1 on the Billboard Top Reggae Album Chart. His first children’s album Family Time received the 2009 Grammy for “Best Children’s Album,” and he also took home a Daytime Emmy Award for “I Love You Too,” which shares its title with his 2012 debut children’s book, a multicultural picture collection based on the beloved song, which explores a child’s relationship with parents, nature and the unstoppable force of love. As an extension of his passion for health and sustainable living – Marley published the Ziggy Marley & Family Cookbook in 2016.

Marley released his seventh full-length solo studio album, Rebellion Rises on May 18th. Fully written, recorded and produced by Marley, this passionate and indelible new collection of music encourages people to stand together in activism through love.

Ziggy Marley will perform at the Stiefel Theatre on Friday, August 24th. Tickets start at $46 and go on sale this Friday. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Stiefel box office, over the phone by calling 785-827-1998, or online. Stiefel Friends can purchase tickets early.