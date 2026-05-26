Woman Scammed for $11K

A Saline County woman is bilked out of her Social Security checks by a scam caller.

According to Undersheriff Brent Melander with the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, a 67-year-old woman who lives near Falun fell prey to a man who convinced her she had won the Publisher’s Clearing House Sweepstakes for cash and new car.

The scammer informed her she needed to open a new bank account to accept the money that would be deposited into the new account. She followed his instructions and used $11,000 in Social Security checks to open up the new banking account.

When she realized the thief had withdrawn all of her money she contacted the Saline County Sheriff’s Office last week to report the crime.

There are no suspects at this time.