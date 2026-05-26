Two Burglaries NW of Salina

Authorities are investigating two burglaries that appear to be connected just northwest of Salina.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News that two properties in the 1000 and 1100 block of West Grand Avenue were disturbed.

Deputies say both a home and then a detached garage were broken into between May 22nd and May 24th with tools and other household items moved around and gathered into a spot for the thief to perhaps return to and take.

There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing.