Y’s Self-Assessment Leads to Safety Award

The Salina Family YMCA has been on a two-year journey to achieve the highest industry standards in keeping kids and adults safe.

Marti Higdon Sr. Director Youth Development at Salina’s Y joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the process that helped earn the facility the Praesidium Accreditation® award. Higdon said the process began with a look inside the Y and some self-analysis.

Higdon said he process has positively impacted their programs and staff as well

Praesidium’s Accreditation Standards focusing on eight primary operational areas within their business: policies, screening and selection, training, monitoring and supervision, consumer participation, internal feedback systems, responding, and administrative practices. Praesidium then verified the Y’s successful implementation of these standards.

Listen to the full interview here.