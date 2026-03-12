Match Madness is Today

It’s madness on the hardwood at the Salina Fieldhouse. Not March Madness basketball, but rather Match Madness charitable giving. What has become an annual event in Salina has turned into one of the biggest days of the year for many non-profit and service organizations and it’s happening Thursday.

The Salina Community Foundation Foundation is collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will be matched. Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following: