Match Madness is Today

It’s madness on the hardwood at the Salina Fieldhouse. Not March Madness basketball, but rather Match Madness charitable giving. What has become an annual event in Salina has turned into one of the biggest days of the year for many non-profit and service organizations and it’s happening Thursday.
The Salina Community Foundation Foundation is collecting donations to your favorite charities and they will be matched. Everyone is encouraged to do one of the following:
- Donate in person at the Salina Fieldhouse, 140 N. 5th St. from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.
- Donate online at www.matchmadnessgscf.org – 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
- Mail cash or check donations (with a completed donation form) to the community foundation at PO Box 2876, Salina, KS 67402-2876. These must be postmarked March 21, 2024.
This will be the 15 th year of Match Madness, and they have $315,000 in matching funds to share.
- Donation Station
- Enjoy Food Trucks
- Nonprofit Booths
- Free Throw and Half Court Shot Contest
- Free Snacks
All Saline County 5 th graders will also attend Match Madness. Each student is equipped with $10 to contribute to the endowed fund of their favorite nonprofit. The $10 is provided by local donors, giving students the opportunity to learn about philanthropy and the nonprofit organizations in our community.
In 2025 a record breaking amount, over $818,00, was pledged at Match Madness.