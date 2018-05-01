Salina, KS

Now: 79 °

Currently: Cloudy / Windy

Hi: 80 ° | Lo: 70 °

Youth Summer Bus Pass Program to Start

KSAL StaffMay 1, 2018

Salina’s CityGo bus service is continuing the successful “Get On & Go” program for area youth. Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a “Get On & Go” Summer Youth Bus Pass for $10.  The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from June 1 to August 31.

Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses.

Riding the bus gives kids the freedom to get around in the summer.  The “Get On & Go” Summer Youth Bus Pass is a great way for kids to get to Kenwood Cove, community centers, parks, the library, shopping and more.

The Summer Youth Bus Pass is available for purchase at OCCK Transportation, 340 N. Santa Fe; OCCK Corporate Office, 1710 W. Schilling; Bennington State Bank, 200 S. 9th St., and 2130 S. Ohio; Salina Regional Health Center Human Resources, 400 S. Santa Fe.

“We are excited to continue the Get On & Go program,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager.  “The program has a two-fold mission.  One is to help kids get around Salina safely and two, we hope getting kids used to riding the bus will increase our passenger numbers for the rest of the year. It’s a great deal and we hope a lot of families take advantage of it.”

For more information call OCCK Transportation at 826-1583 or go to www.salinacitygo.com.

CityGo spans the city from North to South and East to West with five routes, noted by colors on route maps and bus stops: red, blue, yellow, green and purple. Service runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with more than 200 fixed bus stops citywide, plus two areas designated as “Wave and Ride”. Fares for the CityGo buses are $1 for a Single-Trip Pass (recommended for one-way trips), $2 for a Day Pass (recommended for round trips and transfers), $5 for a 6-Trip Ticket Book, and $35 for a Monthly Pass. The Get On & Go Summer Youth Bus Pass is $10 and good June 1-August 31.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State’s McCrane Agrees to Terms...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Former Kansas State place kicker Matthew McCrane will have a chance to prove him...

May 1, 2018 Comments

Missing Salina Teen Sought

Kansas News

May 1, 2018

Car Stolen from SRHC Lot

Kansas News

May 1, 2018

Arson Suspected in Rural House Fire

Top News

May 1, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Missing Salina Teen Sough...
May 1, 2018Comments
Car Stolen from SRHC Lot
May 1, 2018Comments
Library’s Food for ...
May 1, 2018Comments
New Chief Public Policy a...
May 1, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH