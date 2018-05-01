Youth Summer Bus Pass Program to Start

Salina’s CityGo bus service is continuing the successful “Get On & Go” program for area youth. Youth ages 7-18 will be able to purchase a “Get On & Go” Summer Youth Bus Pass for $10. The pass will be good for unlimited rides on Salina CityGo from June 1 to August 31.

Youth must show the drivers their “Get On & Go” pass when they board the buses.

Riding the bus gives kids the freedom to get around in the summer. The “Get On & Go” Summer Youth Bus Pass is a great way for kids to get to Kenwood Cove, community centers, parks, the library, shopping and more.

The Summer Youth Bus Pass is available for purchase at OCCK Transportation, 340 N. Santa Fe; OCCK Corporate Office, 1710 W. Schilling; Bennington State Bank, 200 S. 9th St., and 2130 S. Ohio; Salina Regional Health Center Human Resources, 400 S. Santa Fe.

“We are excited to continue the Get On & Go program,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager. “The program has a two-fold mission. One is to help kids get around Salina safely and two, we hope getting kids used to riding the bus will increase our passenger numbers for the rest of the year. It’s a great deal and we hope a lot of families take advantage of it.”

For more information call OCCK Transportation at 826-1583 or go to www.salinacitygo.com.

CityGo spans the city from North to South and East to West with five routes, noted by colors on route maps and bus stops: red, blue, yellow, green and purple. Service runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, with more than 200 fixed bus stops citywide, plus two areas designated as “Wave and Ride”. Fares for the CityGo buses are $1 for a Single-Trip Pass (recommended for one-way trips), $2 for a Day Pass (recommended for round trips and transfers), $5 for a 6-Trip Ticket Book, and $35 for a Monthly Pass. The Get On & Go Summer Youth Bus Pass is $10 and good June 1-August 31.