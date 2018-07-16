Youth Suicide Prevention Task Force to Meet in Salina

A task force formed to study and recommend ways to reduce the incidence of youth suicide will meet this week in Salina.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s Office, the group formed by the Tower Mental Health Foundation and Attorney General Schmidt will meet on Thursday.

Schmidt and the Tower Foundation’s chairman, Dr. Walt Menninger, announced the formation of the group last month. The group will survey and report on efforts already underway in Kansas to counter youth suicide and recommend further steps to address the situation.

The event in Salina will begin at 1:00 at the Central Kansas Mental Health Center, 809 Elmhurst Blvd. It is open to the public.

The task force will conduct other public meetings around the state later this summer and fall.

Groups or individuals working in youth suicide prevention and wishing to present information to the task force should contact the attorney general’s Victims Services Division at [email protected] or by phone at (800) 828-9745.