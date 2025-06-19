Youth Exposed to Animal Science Industry

Fourteen high school students gathered around tanks of liquid nitrogen storing bull genetics that will be sent all over the world. They ask questions to Nicole Goodenow, laboratory administrator at the Kansas Artificial Breeding Service Unit (KABSU).

This is a first for many of these students to see firsthand how Kansas State University utilizes reproductive technology to support the livestock industry.

The students gathered on the K-State campus June 11–14 for the 2025 Kansas Animal Sciences Leadership Academy (KASLA), an intensive four-day experience designed to develop the next generation of leaders in the livestock industry. Through hands-on workshops, industry tours, and team-based projects, participants explored career pathways in animal agriculture while building communication and leadership skills.

“My favorite part of KASLA was touring KABSU because I am genuinely interested in that field, so it was cool to see,” said Grace Mitchell, a 16-year-old from Emmet, Nebraska.

Students not only toured animal units on K-State’s campus, but were taken on a road trip across northeast Kansas to Cross Country Genetics, Tiffany Cattle Company, Kansas Livestock Association, Bichelmeyer Meats, and the American Royal.

Jordan Tucker, a 17-year-old from Buffalo, Missouri, said her favorite part of KASLA was talking to Joe Bichelmeyer of Bichelmeyer Meats. “I loved seeing how a family-oriented business can be at a large scale and how Bichelmeyer Meats gave all people a look into the meat production industry.”

Along with giving youth a glance at the animal science industry, KASLA provides youth with the opportunity to develop their leadership skills through the Clifton Strengths assessment.

“I loved getting to know all of the students and learning to work with people I hadn’t met before through games and the strengths assessment,” said Kayson McAffee, a 16-year-old from Quinlan, Texas.

“At the heart of our program is a commitment to deepening students’ knowledge and passion for animal science and livestock production, while fostering strong leadership skills that prepare them for future success,” said KASLA director Sharon Breiner. “This immersive opportunity allows students to do just that while having fun and learning about K-State and livestock production in Kansas.”

For the past 15 years, the Livestock and Meat Industry Council has supported more than 300 young people taking part in this program. More information on KASLA, including opportunities to apply for future classes, is available online at https://www.asi.k-state.edu/extension/youth-programs/events/k-state-animal-science-leadership-academy.