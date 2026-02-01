Youth Campus Project Progressing

A Central Kansas Mental Health Center major expansion project to create a Youth Campus branch is making progress.

According the organization, construction began in November and continues to move forward. The facility is at 124 Iowa Avenue in Salina, formerly home to the Columbia Insurance Group.

Construction began in November and continues to move forward. On the main floor, foundations have been poured to expand the building’s footprint. In the basement, work is underway to create dedicated space for psychosocial group services—an area many staff and families are especially excited about.

Julie Clayson, Community-Based Services Coordinator who oversees group programming, is looking forward to this space the most. Currently, the Crossroads building has only one room designated for youth psychosocial groups. Schedules must be built around that single space, which means longer gaps between group meetings and groups meeting only every other week.

“Right now, one room serves everyone from pre-K to high school, and we’re constantly changing out furniture and materials,” Julie shared. “With four dedicated group rooms planned for the new Youth Campus, we’ll be able to offer groups on a weekly basis and create specialized, age-appropriate spaces. Walking into a room that’s already prepared for the group we’re serving will save so much time for our providers, especially during the summer, when we are busiest.”

In addition to youth groups, CKMHC launched a Parent Peer Support group last year. This group has already sparked meaningful connection and collaboration among families.

“Parent peer support is about empowerment, we are asking families what they want and how we can help make it happen,” Julie said. “Last year, families wanted to plan a special holiday event, and the connection and sense of community that came out of that first gathering was incredible.”

With larger, more flexible spaces, CKMHC will be able to host additional family-fun activities and parent-led events that continue building community and support.

“Overall, this expansion will change the way we provide group services and the way kids and families receive them,” Julie said. “From age-appropriate group rooms to parent-led community events, this space allows us to serve families with intention, consistency, and connection.”

You can help bring these new group spaces to life. With more than $60,000 raised so far, they’re on their way to their $100,000 goal for the new Youth Campus. Support helps expand services for children, youth, and families.

_ _ _

Donations can be made at https://ckmhc.givecloud.co/fundraising/forms/PYEVM6DX or mailed to:

CKMHC

Attn: Brighter Tomorrows Ahead

809 Elmhurst Blvd

Salina, KS, 67401