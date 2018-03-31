Youth Baseball, Softball Grants Available

Applications for the Salina Youth Baseball Fund are being accepted. The Greater Salina Community Foundation is now accepting grant applications for the Youth Baseball Fund and the Sunflower Softball Fund.

These funds support local youth who might otherwise not be able to participate in baseball or softball due to limited financial resources. Local youth and teams have an opportunity that they might not have otherwise. These grants can be used towards registration fees, tournament fees, equipment, clinics, but are not limited to those items alone.

Grants will be awarded on a first come, first served basis

This fund was established in 1999 by Larry Britegam with memorial gifts from former coaches Lowell Letourneau and Larry Caldwell. Being a baseball coach for 30 years, he was an avid fan of the game. During his time as coach he saw many families struggle with the financial demands that organized sports brought about.

This was a way to give back to the children of the community while also honoring his former coaches.

Two grant deadlines remaining for the 2018 season: April 15 and May 15, 2018. Apply online at http://gscf.org/search-apply-for-a-grant/. For more information, please contact Brandee Mayginnes, director of grants and scholarships, at 785-823-1800.

According to the foundation, In 2017, a combined $5,339 was awarded to 28 area youth baseball and softball participants.