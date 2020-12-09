York Stuns KWU Women

YORK, Neb. – The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes had a chance to win the game, but Gabby Mureeba (SO/Allen, Texas)’s 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short and the York College Panthers held on for a 63-62 win on Wednesday night at the Freeman Center.

The loss drops Wesleyan’s record to 6-6 overall and 5-4 in the KCAC. York improved to 3-6 overall and 1-6 in the KCAC.

“They made shots. They banked some in, they made a lot of 3’s,” Wesleyan coach Ryan Showman said in his post-game interview. “They had players step up and make shots that we hadn’t seen on film, and at the end of the day they made the plays to beat us tonight.”

Wesleyan found itself down 61-55 with 2:14 left, but the Coyotes scored the next seven points to take a brief 62-61 lead with 13 seconds left when Kelcey Hinz (JR/Whitewater, Kan.) scored and was fouled, converting the free throw.

York would score with 2.3 seconds left when Yionis Keith scored and was fouled but missed the free throw, giving the Coyotes the ball with 2.0 seconds left in the front court following a timeout.

Wesleyan inbounded and Mureeba’s shot from the right corner was short as time expired.

The Coyotes struggled from the field, shooting 37.3 percent for the game, but were just 8-of-27 in the first half (29.6 percent).

KWU trailed 21-17 after a quarter, and fell behind by six to start the second, but would take a 27-25 lead on a steal and lay-up by LaMyah Ricks (FR/Shawnee Mission, Kan.) with three minutes left in the half. A bucket by Mureeba just before the half gave KWU a 29-25 lead at intermission.

Free throws by Hinz with 2:09 to go in the third gave KWU its biggest lead of the night at 43-37, but York would come back to take a 47-45 lead with 7:38 left on a 3-pointer by Keith.

Amanda Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) gave Wesleyan a 53-52 lead with a bucket with 4:17 to go, but seven straight York points gave the Panthers a 59-53 lead with 2:51 to go.

“I thought we left some opportunities on the table again for the second game in a row,” Showman said. “We missed some shots we usually make, we missed a lot of open look three’s that we usually make, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”

Hinz recorded her KCAC-leading ninth double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Hill had 11 and Mureeba added 10 for the Coyotes.

Keith led York with a career high 16, while Deja Derrell and Amaia Diez had 15 each.

The Coyotes will look to rebound on Saturday, hosting Friends at 5 p.m. at Mabee Arena.