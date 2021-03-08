YMCA To Expand Weekend Hours

Starting this Sunday, the Salina Family YMCA will be expanding its hours of operation.

In an email sent to YMCA customers, the organization announced that they are expanding their hours of operation for Saturdays and Sundays going forward.

The new hours are now:

Saturday: 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Previously, the weekend hours were 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays.

The new weekend hours take effect Sunday, March 14. Also included in the facility hour update is the Lap Pool schedule, as the YMCA will open up the Lap Pool starting at 5:30 a.m. every weekday.