YMCA Strengthens Early Learning Programs

The Salina Family YMCA is transitioning Angel Early Learning Center into its YMCA Early Learning Center and McAdams Childcare Center locations as part of a long-term strategy to strengthen its early learning programs. The transition has a target completion date of September 30, 2026.

According to the YMCA, over the past year leadership has carefully monitored enrollment trends, operational performance, and long-term financial sustainability while evaluating multiple options before reaching this decision. The YMCA said the transition is designed to strengthen the quality of its early learning services and ensure the organization can continue meeting the needs of children and families across the community for years to come.

“This decision was made thoughtfully and with great care,” said Salina Family YMCA CEO Chris Lehecka. “Throughout this process, we kept coming back to one question: How can we best use our resources to strengthen childcare for the families who depend on us? We believe this transition positions us to do exactly that.”

The YMCA emphasized that all Angel families who wish to remain in YMCA childcare programs will have placement opportunities within the YMCA Early Learning Center or McAdams locations. Staff members are working directly with families to develop individualized transition plans, and leadership anticipates little to no disruption for families already enrolled at the YMCA Early Learning Center or McAdams.

The YMCA intends to retain as many valued childcare team members as possible throughout the transition, recognizing that the relationships between teachers, children, and families are central to a successful early learning experience.

“Our Angel team has poured their hearts into caring for children and supporting families,” said Lehecka. “We’re deeply grateful for the relationships they’ve built and the impact they’ve made. This decision is about strengthening our programs for the future, not the dedication of the people who have served these families so well.”

Bringing its early learning programs together into two centers will allow the YMCA to strengthen classroom support, better align staffing and resources, encourage greater

collaboration among educators, improve operational sustainability, and continue investing in high-quality early childhood education for years to come.

The transition will allow the YMCA to focus its people, resources, and investments on two stronger early learning centers, creating a more sustainable foundation for serving children and families well into the future.

“This is not a step backward, it is an investment in the future,” said Lehecka. “By focusing our resources, we’re building a stronger foundation for early learning in Salina. Our responsibility is to make decisions that not only meet today’s needs, but also position our organization to serve children and families even better tomorrow.”

The YMCA recognizes that this transition may be emotional for children, families, and staff members and is committed to maintaining open communication while supporting each family throughout the process.

The YMCA believes every child deserves a safe, caring, and engaging place to learn, grow, and build confidence. While locations may change, the YMCA’s commitment to children and families remains stronger than ever.

Additional updates and family meetings will be scheduled in the coming weeks as the YMCA works closely with families and staff.

###

About Salina Family YMCA

Salina Family YMCA has been serving our community s