Stranger Found in Apartment

A woman was arrested after she was found in a random apartment.

According to police, on Thursday at about 5:20 PM, officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Broadway in reference to an unknown female being in the reporting party’s apartment. Contact was made with a 53-year-old male who reported he had come back home when he found a female he did not know in his apartment.

Officers went to the apartment and gave verbal orders for the female to exit the apartment. When officers did not receive a response they entered to clear the apartment.

They located a female, identified as Shailyn Baker (21), in the apartment. They began giving Baker orders which she did not comply. When they went to take her into custody she resisted.

Officers secured Baker and determined she was in possession of several clothing items belonging to the victim.

Baker was booked into the Saline County Jail for Burglary, Theft, Interference with Law Enforcement.