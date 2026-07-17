Alleged Death Threat Prompts Arrest

A threat at a Salina store prompted the arrest of a woman Thursday evening.

According to Salina Police, at about 9:00 Thursday night officers responded to Dollar General in reference a threats call. Contact was made with employees who reported a female, identified as Rachel Vogan (56), entered the business, and asked to use the restroom,

Vogan told the employee she was going to kill everyone. This caused concern to the employee who called 911.

Vogan was located in the store and taken into custody without incident. She was booked into the Saline County Jail in on a charge of making Criminal Threats.