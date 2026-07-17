Tips Sought in Theft Case

Tips are being sought in a case involving a theft and damage case in rural Saline County. It’s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, On June 21st between approximately 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m., unknown person(s) entered a property located at 2778 W. Water Well Rd. The suspect(s) broke into a 2010 Dodge Dakota by breaking the driver’s side window and stealing several items from inside the vehicle.

The suspect(s) also intentionally damaged the vehicle’s seats.

The total estimated loss, including stolen property and vehicle damage, is approximately $1,053.00.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.