YMCA Ready to Glow on Teen Night

The Salina Family YMCA is excited to welcome teens from across the community to its next Teen Night, taking place this Saturday, March 7th, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This free, safe, and high-energy evening is open to all youth ages 13 to 18, offering teens a fun way to connect, be active, and enjoy time with friends.

This Teen Night features a special twist: Glow Night. The YMCA will transform part of the facility into a neon-lit Glow Zone, complete with glowing cornhole, dodgeball, and ping pong. In addition to the themed activities, teens can enjoy the Y’s usual lineup of Teen Night favorites, including open weightlifting (for ages 14+), basketball, video games, and more.

Food will be provided at no cost, ensuring every teen can enjoy a full evening of fun, energy, and community connection.

“We love hosting Teen Night because it gives young people a positive place to go, be themselves, and enjoy a safe environment with friends,” said the Salina Family YMCA.

To help the YMCA prepare food and activities, teens need to register online at https://salinaymca.org. Registration is quick, free, and helps ensure a smooth experience for everyone attending.

The YMCA remains committed to creating meaningful opportunities for local youth to gather, grow, and build lasting connections. With each successful Teen Night, the organization continues strengthening community support for teens in Salina.

For more information or to register, visit salinaymca.org.