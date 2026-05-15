Central Mall Theatres Closing

Another casualty of storm damage at the Central Mall in Salina is the AMC Theatres.

Officials tell KSAL News the theatres will not reopen. There was extensive damage to at least four of the theatres, and the company has decided to not reopen.

The future of the Books-A-Million book store is also in limbo. Though the company has made no announcement, employees Friday afternoon were packing up the store.

Ross Dress for Less is expected to open the first of next week.

Some businesses have reopened. They include:

District Eat and Play remains open regular hours.

Driven Barbell and Training remains open regular hours.

Dunham’s Sports remains open regular hours.

Salina Gymnastics Club remains open regular hours.

Taylor’s Twirlers remains open regular hours.

As work continues there is no set timeline on when the Central Mall will totally reopen for the public.