YMCA Early Learning Center Director to Lead McAdams Early Learning Center

As families prepare for the transition from Angel Early Learning Center to McAdams Early Learning Center, leaders say there is exciting news that is bringing comfort and enthusiasm to many families. Angel Early Learning Center Director Jackalyn Neely will be stepping into the role of Director at McAdams Early Learning Center effective immediately.

According to the YMCA, for the families who have come to know and trust Jackalyn this announcement provides a reassuring sense of continuity during a time of change. Known for her leadership, dedication to children, and deep commitment to supporting families, Jackalyn has built meaningful relationships throughout the Angel community and has become a beloved presence for both children and parents.

The transition is also positive news for families already enrolled at McAdams Early Learning Center. Jackalyn’s experience and leadership will help strengthen the McAdams community while creating new opportunities for growth and family engagement.

“We know transitions can sometimes feel overwhelming for families,” said Krista Linenberger, Senior Director of Family Services. “Having Jackalyn lead McAdams Early Learning Center provides an incredible sense of stability and connection for the families we serve. Her passion for children and genuine care for families make her the ideal person to guide this next chapter. We are thrilled to have her bring her leadership to the McAdams community.”

Families have already expressed excitement about the announcement and the opportunity to continue their relationship with a director they know and trust.

Chelsie Wolters, YMCA Childcare Parent:

“If I had to describe Ms. Jackie in one word, it would be exceptional. She goes above and beyond every single day, not just for the children and their families, but for every member of her staff as well.”

“Our family has been part of the YMCA Childcare program since 2022, and we have seen incredible growth since Ms. Jackie stepped into the director role at Angel. With her taking over at McAdams, families will be in great hands. I truly believe the future of the YMCA Childcare program is bright because of leaders like her.”

Jackalyn’s transition to McAdams reflects a commitment to ensuring that children and families experience a positive and seamless move while continuing to receive the exceptional care and educational experiences they expect.

As the community looks ahead, families, staff, and leadership are excited about the opportunities this transition creates, and the strong foundation Jackalyn will continue to build at McAdams Early Learning Center.