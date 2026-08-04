Don’t Drink Sundowner Water Supply

A Do Not Drink Order has been issued for a mobile home park located west of Salina.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a Do Not Drink Order for Sundowner, Inc public water supply system located in Saline County due to low chlorine residual and unknown manganese levels in the drinking water.

Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:

DO NOT GIVE TAP WATER TO INFANTS . Infants up to six months who drink water containing manganese in excess of the maximum contaminant level (MCL) could become seriously ill and, if untreated, may die.

Water, juice, and formula intended for infants up to six months should not be prepared with tap water. Use bottled water or other water low in manganese for this purpose.

DO NOT BOIL TAP WATER. Manganese levels cannot be reduced by boiling, freezing, filtering, or letting water. Excessive boiling can concentrate the manganese as water evaporates because the manganese remains in the liquid.

Water should not be ingested or used for brushing teeth. Use bottled water for these purposes.

Do not use water to cook or prepare food.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Tap water can be used for bathing. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested.

Tap water may be used to flush toilets.

The order took effect Tuesday August 4th, and will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of manganese contamination in excess of the MCL are resolved.

Limited bottled water is available for customers at 7552 W Rifle Road

Regardless of whether the public water supplier or Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announced a Do Not Drink Order, only KDHE can issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory.