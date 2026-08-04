Former Teacher Avoids Trial With Plea

A former Salina middle school teacher accused of providing alcohol to at least one former student, and giving THC products to other underage students, avoids going to trial.

A trial for Amanda Freeman was scheduled to begin this week on Tuesday in Saline County District Court. Instead, on Monday Judge Amy Norton accepted a plea from Freeman on charges which include:

Possession of Drug paraphernalia – Felony

Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor – Misdemeanor

The felony charge could subject her to imprisonment ranging from 10 months to 42 months and/or a fine not to exceed $100,000.00. The misdemeanor charge could subject her to a term of imprisonment up to 6 months and/or a fine not to exceed $1,000.00.

The former Salina South Middle School English Language Arts teacher was originally arrested back in September of last year on charges at the time which included:

Felony Contributing to a Child’s Misconduct

Aggravated Endangerment of a Child

Distribution of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Unlawful Social Hosting

Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

An investigation began after Salina Police were contacted by a parent of a 16-year-old male to report suspicious text messaging between the juvenile and Freeman. Police said their investigation determined Freeman had furnished the juvenile, and possibly other juveniles, with alcohol and THC products.