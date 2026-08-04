Business Hall of Fame Nominations Sought

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, this prestigious honor celebrates individuals whose leadership, innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and lasting contributions have helped shape the Salina community and strengthened our local business environment.

If someone comes to mind who deserves this recognition, we encourage you to submit a nomination before the deadline. Simply provide a typed narrative explaining how the nominee meets the selection criteria through their leadership, achievements, and community impact.

Help honor the individuals whose vision and dedication continue to make Salina a stronger place to live, work, and do business.

Don’t miss your chance to recognize an outstanding business leaders. Nominations for the Salina Business Hall of Fame close this Friday, August 7 at 5pm.