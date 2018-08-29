WSU Police Locate Source of Reports of Woman Approaching Students

There have been recent reports of someone approaching Wichita State students on campus to ask about their interest in a Bible study. Somehow this got linked to a social media “story” where this was merely a ruse to cover human trafficking. With the help of information supplied from our WSU community, the WSU Police Department was able to determine that the woman in question is a member of a legitimate church here in Wichita.

Officers spoke to the pastor yesterday, Tuesday, Aug. 28, advising him of the reports and concerns generated by the behavior. He was informed as to the WSU policies that must be followed when anyone wishes to make a presentation or solicit on campus.

“We feel confident that the situation has been addressed,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Hinshaw. “There is no link between the actual incidents here on campus and the story making the rounds on the Internet about human trafficking on campus across the nation,” Hinshaw said.

The police department thanks all those who saw something and said something. This is how community works.

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to stay alert, and should this continue, let police know.