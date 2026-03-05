Wrestling Coach Accused of Filming Minors in Shower

A former Salina teacher and wrestling coach is accused of creating child sexual abuse materials by secretly filming minors showering during a high school sporting event.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Ryan Brungardt, of Salina is charged with two counts of production of child pornography and one count of attempted production of child pornography.

Brungardt is a former teacher at Lakewood Middle School and former wrestling coach for Salina Central High School.

Brungardt is accused of using a cellphone to record three minors while they showered in a locker room during the Tournament of Champions, a wrestling tournament which was held at Newton High School in Newton, Kansas, in January 2024.

The defendant made his initial court appearance for the criminal complaint on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brooks G. Severson of the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas. A detention hearing is scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Salina Police Department, and Newton Police Department are investigating the case.

Investigators are in the process of reviewing additional seized cellphone videos in this case that are suspected to have been recorded at wrestling meets and tournaments in Newton, Hays, Garden City and Salina, Kansas during the 2023-2024 wrestling season. Anyone who believes they witnessed crimes or any suspicious activity at these events is asked to contact the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 600-8790 or report at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.