World War II: Close to Home

While the “Greatest Generation” was fighting WW II across Europe and and the Pacific islands, those on the home front were doing their part to pitch in.

Most of the fighting may have been halfway around the world – the war – in many ways, was very personal and close to home.

Join Dr. Andrew Orr on Thursday, June 5th from 5:30pm to 6:30pm as he shares how World War II infiltrated so much of “normal” American life.

He’ll discuss the drives, drills, ration books, gardens and more, including how the war impacted fashion. Dr. Orr is an author, speaker, professor of History, and director of the Institute of Military History at Kansas State University.