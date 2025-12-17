World Cup Countdown Clock in Salina

Something global, exciting, and selfie-worthy is headed down Kansas I-70. The official FIFA World Cup Kansas City Countdown Clock is currently on display outside the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, and will make a stop in Abilene when it leaves in a couple of days.

The clock will be in Salina through Sunday, and then relocate to Abilene where it will be at the Abilene Visitors Center at the historic Union Pacific Depot from December 22 through December 27th.

According to the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, standing nearly 10 feet tall and weighing more than 450 pounds, the illuminated clock is traveling across Kansas as part of a statewide tour celebrating Kansas City’s role as a host location for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The clock counts down in real time to opening day and has already made appearances in Dodge City, Wichita, Colby and Hays as excitement builds across the state.

Kansas City will host six World Cup matches in June and July 2026, joining select cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico as part of the largest FIFA World Cup in history. With 48 teams and 104 matches, this tournament is expected to ignite record-setting tourism, international visibility, and celebration across North America.

Visitors are invited to stop by anytime during the display and share photos using the hashtags: #KCCountdown

Photo via Salina Area Chamber of Commerce