Salina police are searching for suspects after numerous motorcycle parts were taken from a workshop last week.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 66-year-old Salina man reported his home work area, in the 700 block of Choctaw Avenue, was broken into between Nov. 23 and Nov. 26.

Several high-dollar Harley Davidson parts were taken as well as other assorted tools. The estimated value of the stolen goods is at $35,000.