Work Progressing on Broadway Project

Work will continue at the intersection of Broadway and State with a planned concrete pour scheduled for this coming Tuesday, January 20th.

According to the City of Salina, on Monday, January 19th, Prairie Landworks, Inc. of McPherson, will begin traffic control setup and demolition on the Broadway median near Cloud Street.

Construction will progress north along Broadway toward Republic Avenue over the next 10 weeks. During construction, the inside lane of Broadway will be closed in work areas. Motorists should expect minor delays and are encouraged to use caution when traveling through the construction zone.

The $523,000 Broadway Median Replacement project is part of the City of Salina’s 2025 $5.7 million street maintenance capital improvement program

Photo by Markus Kammermann on Unsplash