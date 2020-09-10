Salina, KS

Women’s Soccer falls to Hastings 3-0

KWU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 10, 2020

HASTINGS, Neb. – The Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Soccer team fell to the Hastings College Broncos 3-0 on Wednesday night at Lloyd Wilson Field on the Hastings College campus.

The Coyotes battled to the end with the Broncos, despite being down a pair of starting players from Saturday’s season-opening lineup.

Nonetheless, the Coyotes nearly took an early lead when it took a Hastings defender stopping Kayla Deaver (JR/Lee’s Summit, Mo.)’s second minute shot for finding the back of the net.

Hastings got on the board in the 15th minute when the Broncos’ Jacqueline Gilbert scored on a direct kick, following a Wesleyan foul.

Wesleyan was able to keep the one-goal difference into the half.

Hastings scored on another out-of-the-ordinary play for its second goal. Taren Newman was able to bend a corner kick to find the net to put the Broncos up 2-0 in the 57th minute.

Gilbert added a second tally in the match, scoring off a deflection in the 61st minute to make it 3-0.

The shots were fairly even between the teams with Hastings holding a 14-10 advantage. Deaver led the Coyotes with four shots, and Crystal Marquez (JR/Lynwood, Calif.) had three. Daisy Bingham (JR/Huntington Beach, Calif.) had five saves in 77 minutes before splitting time with Allison Blumenthal (FR/Temecula, Calif.) in goal.

The Coyotes were supposed to play Saint Mary this weekend, but the match has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Wesleyan is now idle until September 26 when they take on Avila in Kansas City.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

