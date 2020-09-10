Women’s Golf finishes third at SCU Fall Invitational to open season

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Golf team finished in third place at the weather-shortened SCU Fall Invitational held Tuesday and Wednesday at Lake Hefner Golf Course.

Weather, which included strong winds and heavy rain, washed out the second round of the tournament which could not completed, causing the tournament to be scored based on Tuesday’s First Round scores.

Kristen Sayyalinh and Mikaela Johnson paced the Coyotes to the third place finish, each carding a 79, tying for ninth place in the tournament. Corey Mein and Aidan Richmond were part of a group tied for 19th with an 81 and Hannah Hart tied for 23rd with an 83.

The Coyotes had a team score of 320, just 13 shots behind second place Oklahoma City. Redlands Community College won the tournament with a 296, followed by Oklahoma City and KWU. Bethany was fourth with a 328, Southwestern Christian was fifth with a 334, Sterling was sixth with a 359, Oklahoma Wesleyan was seventh with a 365, Seminole State was eighth with a 371, and Coffeyville CC was ninth with a 412.

Up next for the Coyotes is the Evangel Fall Tournament at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield, Mo.