Woman Wanted in Salina Caught in Concordia

A woman who is on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted was arrested in Concordia after she was discovered hiding in basement.

According to the Concordia Police Department on Tuesday they received credible information via Saline County Crime Stoppers that a felon on Salina’s County’s Most Wanted was hiding in a residential basement, possibly armed with a firearm.

Officers made entry into the residence at 214 E 11th Street in Concordia. During a search of the basement, 35-year-old Raesha Ann Jenkins-Bolieu of Salina was found and taken into custody without incident. She had Saline County Warrants for:

Felony Failure to Appear

Probation Violation

Possession of Opiates X2

Jenkins-Bolieu was transported to Saline County Corrections by the Concordia Police Department.

A male resident was interviewed and charges will be forwarded to the Cloud County Attorney.