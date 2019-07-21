Salina, KS

Women-Only Outdoor Skills Workshop Planned

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and TourismJuly 21, 2019

Come September 13-15, experienced volunteer instructors from across the state will join forces at the Rock Springs 4-H Center in Junction City to teach more than 40 outdoor skills courses to women. The biannual event, also held in the spring, is known as the “Becoming An Outdoors-woman Workshop” (BOW). Sponsored by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, the three-day gathering provides women age 18 and older with a fun and supportive environment where they can learn about activities such as geocaching, archery, dutch oven cooking, firearms shooting, fly fishing and more.

Lodging, instruction, class supplies, use of equipment, and seven meals are included in the $250 workshop fee. Interested women can download a registration form at ksoutdoors.com/Services/Education/Becoming-an-Outdoors-Woman. Registration deadline for the fall workshop is September 1, 2019.

Participants should pack clothing suitable for outdoor use – including comfortable closed-toe shoes, a rain jacket, hat, and sunglasses – as well as the following items:

  • sunscreen
  • bug spray
  • lawn chair
  • bed linens or sleeping bag
  • pillow
  • toiletries
  • towel and washcloth

For more information on this unique learning opportunity, visit ksoutdoors.com/Services/Education/Becoming-an-Outdoors-Woman, and check out the BOW Facebook page, “Becoming An Outdoors Woman KANSAS.”

