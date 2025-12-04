Women Grow the Farm Conference Registration Open

Registration is officially open for the 2026 Women Grow the Farm Conference, the premier event dedicated to inspiring, connecting and empowering women shaping every facet of agriculture. The conference will be held February 12–13, 2026, in Manhattan, Kansas, and will feature two transformative days of cutting-edge knowledge, powerful networking and professional inspiration.

Accorsing to the Building on the foundation of the Women Managing the Farm Conference since 2006, this annual gathering has grown into one of the most dynamic events in the industry. The conference equips female farm owners and agribusiness professionals with the tools, strategies and community support needed to navigate the evolving challenges and opportunities in agriculture.

New Format & Preconference Sessions

Feedback from past participants inspired a slight change to the conference format this year. Optional preconference sessions will be held Thursday morning, with the full conference beginning at noon Thursday and concluding Friday afternoon.

Preconference sessions include:

· Pre-Partum Conditioning and Calving School

· Artificial Intelligence (AI) Applications in Farming

· Building Resilience Surrounding Mental Health

Keynote Speakers

Erica Leubner is a Farm Business Consultant and recognized expert in communication, conflict resolution and interpersonal challenges affecting farm families, including stress, anxiety, depression and substance abuse. She will draw on her experiences growing up on a dairy farm, as co-owner of Tim’s Pumpkin Patch, the wife of a diversified dairy and crop farmer and the mother of three daughters, formerly known as the NY Farmgirls.

Marilyn Vetter will talk about her path to becoming the president and CEO of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever in February 2023 when her professional and personal worlds combined. Her professional background also includes 30 years of strategic leadership, business management and political advocacy in the biopharmaceutical sector. Vetter has also been a board member for several nonprofits and will share with participants how they can get involved and bring their expertise to organizations and communities looking for leadership.

Janice Person brings deep experience in communications, suggesting a focus on actionable strategies: how attendees can take what they’ve learned during the conference and turn it into real-world growth, both personally and in their operations.

These keynote speakers exemplify the evolving vision of Women Grow the Farm: combining technical expertise with holistic leadership, intergenerational perspectives and community-building.

Attendees will also select from 25 breakout sessions covering production, risk management, financial and legal issues, succession planning, agritourism and more.

Special Evening Event

On Thursday evening, attendees can explore the Museum of Art and Light (MoA+L), the first contemporary museum designed to showcase immersive, digital and permanent collections from inception. The event will highlight the intersection of art, technology and creativity, providing a unique networking experience.

Key Conference Takeaways

· Unrivaled Expertise: Industry trailblazers will lead action-oriented sessions, covering everything from smart business growth and next-level management strategies to vital risk mitigation in today’s complex market.

· Forge A Powerful Network: The conference offers attendees a chance to build authentic, lasting relationships with fellow female producers, ranchers and agribusiness leaders, creating a strong, local support system.

· Post Conference Support: The inspiration continues long after the final session ends: participants will gain access to an exclusive online discussion group, ensuring ongoing support and learning.

Registration Registration is available at womengrowthefarm.com. Rates are $175 before January 10, increasing to $200 afterward. Optional preconference sessions are $25. College and high school students may register for $75.

For questions or more information, contact the Women Grow the Farm team at [email protected].

The conference is made possible with the support of generous sponsors, including Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, Kansas Soybean Commission, Kansas Bankers Association, Kansas Wheat and many more. Visit womengrowthefarm.com/sponsors to see the full list or become a sponsor.