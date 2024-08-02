Woman’s Phone Damaged in a Domestic Dispute

A domestic dispute between a woman and man starts and ends on the streets.

Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News, yesterday a 35-year old woman and her driver exchanged some words in their car to a 42-year old man, in the 100 block of W Republic.

The driver and the woman drove away and the man entered his car following them to a stop light on 100 W Republic and Broadway. The man exited his car and reached towards the driver’s passenger window tearing the woman’s shirt. He also took her phone during the scuffle and the driver of the victim drove away.

Captain Miller says the driver of the female victim were being followed by the suspect when they stopped at the 1200 block of W Republic. The suspect threw the victim’s phone out of his car damaging it.

Police have not yet arrested the suspect, but is known.