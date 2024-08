A woman leaving for work discovers her car was stolen.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News, yesterday a 48-year Salina female was leaving her house when she noticed her black, 1998 Subaru Forester was stolen in the 600 block of S 2nd St.

Captain Feldman says no keys were in the car but her phone was when the thief drove off. Total value of the car and phone is $1400.

License plate is: KS D669216

There are no suspects are at this time.