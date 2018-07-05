Woman with Knife Arrested

A Salina woman was taken into custody after allegedly threatening a couple of men with a knife during two separate incidents.

Police Sergeant Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 41-year-old Misty Wolf is facing numerous charges that could include aggravated assault, aggravated battery and violating a protection order after police say she pointed a knife at a 48-year-old man and his 20-year-old son.

The two separate incidents occurred over the 4th of July at a house in the 100 block of S. 3rd.

No one was hurt.