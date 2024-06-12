Woman Who Claimed Husband Shot Her Dies at Hospital

A Saline County woman that suffered a gunshot wound has died at a Wichita Hospital.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Janet Willson died at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita on Tuesday.

Willson’s death ties back to a domestic incident that took place on May 26th in the 10,000 block of West Watkins Road. The woman told deputies who responded to the scene that her husband had shot her in the stomach with a .410-gauge shotgun.

Sixty-year-old Timothy Lecklider was arrested and charged with attempted murder. On Monday of this week, charges were dismissed and he was released from custody after authorities determined he was not involved in the shooting and that Wilson had turned the gun on herself.

Original story:

According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, charges have been dismissed against 60-year-old Timothy Lecklider in connection to an attempted murder investigation.

On Sunday May 26th, 2024 at about 7:24pm deputies responded to a residence located at 10798 W Watkins Road in rural Saline County for a report of a female claiming to have been shot by her husband.

Responding deputies found a 43-year-old female in the yard of the residence with a single .410 guage shotgun wound to the abdomen. Deputies took Timothy Lecklider into custody at the scene.

Timothy Lecklider was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges of attempted murder.

On June 10th, 2024 investigators conducted an interview with the victim and coupled with evidence collected at the scene determined that Timothy Lecklider was not involved in the shooting. On June 10th, 2024 Mr. Lecklider was released from custody.

The injury is now believed to be self-inflicted and the investigation is ongoing.