Woman Traces Stolen Phone to Wrong Address

A Salina man was awakened by a woman at his door wielding a hatchet, demanding her phone be returned.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that 52-year-old Andrea Randeker was taken into custody on Friday morning after she allegedly tried to take her cell phone back by force.

Police say Randeker’s cell phone was stolen and she used a phone tracker device to trace it to the 400 block of Baker Street. Investigators report the phone was not inside the duplex she was targeting.

The door was damaged but the man was not hurt in the incident.

Randeker is now facing charges that could include aggravated burglary and criminal threat.