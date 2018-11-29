Woman Threatens to Bring a Gun to Hospital

Investigators with the Salina Police Department have a possible suspect in mind after a woman made deadly threats over the telephone to staff at the hospital Wednesday morning.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an unidentified female caller told a staff member at Salina Regional Health Center they were, “unsatisfied,” with the way they were treated during a recent visit.

Police say the woman then declared she would come to the hospital with a gun and start shooting.

No one was injured and the investigation continues.