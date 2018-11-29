Salina, KS

Now: 38 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 27 °

Woman Threatens to Bring a Gun to Hospital

KSAL StaffNovember 29, 2018

Investigators with the Salina Police Department have a possible suspect in mind after a woman made deadly threats over the telephone to staff at the hospital Wednesday morning.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an unidentified female caller told a staff member at Salina Regional Health Center they were, “unsatisfied,” with the way they were treated during a recent visit.

Police say the woman then declared she would come to the hospital with a gun and start shooting.

No one was injured and the investigation continues.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Sports News

Changes for Area Teams’ Baske...

The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released the sub-state basketball tournament...

November 29, 2018 Comments

Lennox Donates $20,000 in Equipment...

Top News

November 29, 2018

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thomp...

Sports News

November 29, 2018

AUDIO: Voice of Chiefs Mitch Holthu...

Sports News

November 29, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Woman Threatens to Bring ...
November 29, 2018Comments
Shoplifter Threatens Eyew...
November 29, 2018Comments
Crash Sends 3 Adults to H...
November 29, 2018Comments
“Christmas for Kids...
November 28, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH