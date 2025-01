A Salina man is facing charges of aggravated assault after allegedly threatening a female acquaintance with a baseball bat.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that last Friday officers were sent to the 2900 block of Berkley Lane after a 78-year-old woman called for help.

She told police that 74-year-old Roger Copeland threatened to hit her with a metal bat.

He was arrested without incident and is now facing charges of aggravated assault and criminal threat.