Woman Swindled for 90K in Love Scam

A Salina woman who thought she had found love on a dating app discovers she was scammed out of $90,000.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that the 47-year-old woman believed she was communicating with a U.S. Marine. The two professed their love for each other. Then the scammer told the woman he needed money to return home from a mission in Norway.

Police say she used Apple cards, PayPal and Cash App to send him around $90,000 to bring him home.

The woman became suspicious as the money exchange continued and he sent her several AI generated videos before cutting off communication.