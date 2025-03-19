Woman Suffers Gunshot Wound, Police Searching Suspect

Salina authorities are searching for a man who shot a woman at a motel.

Police Captain Mike Miller tells KSAL News on Tuesday, March 18th around 9:30 pm, a 39-year old female suffered a gunshot wound to her lower-left leg.

Allegedly the woman was at the Budget King Motel on 809 N. Broadway and was visiting her friends, standing outside the door of their room.

Moreover, the woman saw a male acquaintance in the area and called him to come near her. Once the man approached the woman, he reportedly pulled out a gun and shot her in the leg. He then fled the scene.

Police say the male suspect is known and the investigation is ongoing.

The female victim was transported to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.