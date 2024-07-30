Woman Suffers Abrasions During Domestic Incident

Salina police find a woman in a parking lot after a domestic disturbance.

On Sunday July 28th, a 46-year old Salina woman and a man were quarreling inside a house in the 2300 block of Aurora.

Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, the man subsequently left the residence by car, but the woman tried to stop him by diving halfway through the passenger window. He drove away dragging her on the road, but he eventually pulled her in.

The man drove to the parking lot at Scooter’s on Ohio and left the woman in the car, walking away.

Police located and arrested 34-year old, Troy Zelfer at a Kwik Shop. He is facing charges of aggravated battery, 2 warrants for an arrest and driving while suspended.

The victim is okay after suffering abrasions to the right leg and left arm.