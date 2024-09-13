Woman Steals Jeep, Drives to C&W Ranch

A Park City woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly stole a Jeep in Salina and then trespassed at a bed and breakfast ranch near Smolan.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News 40-year-old Lindsay Slater was taken into custody on Thursday morning around 8am after a ranch hand at C&W Ranch on S. Halstead Road noticed a woman acting suspiciously on the property.

Deputies say the staff member was working on a fence and saw Slater trying to enter the main house. At first he thought the woman was a paying guest at the ranch and then noticed she was talking to herself and drinking a bottle of wine from the establishment.

She managed to enter the staff’s quarters before deputies arrived – taking her into custody after a brief struggle.

Salina Police also connect her to a 1988 Jeep Wrangler that was stolen from the 100 block of S. Broadway on Thursday morning around 6:30am.

She’s now facing charges that could include felony theft, driving on a suspended license, aggravated burglary and possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.