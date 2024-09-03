Woman Steals Beer and Flashes Officers

Police say alcohol was a factor after a woman flashes officers during an arrest.

Salina Police Captain tells KSAL News, yesterday residents in the 600th block of W Prescott noticed a woman in a bathing suit, walk on their front porch and steal a Modelo beer bottle out of a cooler – then walk away.

The residents reported the incident to police and told the woman not to come back. Officers were driving in the area and saw the woman walking southbound on 11th St. She then allegedly flashed the officers and they in turn took 39-year old Nicole Hoffschneider from Bennington, into custody.

Hoffschneider is facing charges of public nudity.