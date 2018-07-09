Salina, KS

Now: 92 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 92 ° | Lo: 70 °

Woman Sought in Stolen Rental Car

KSAL StaffJuly 9, 2018

Salina Police are looking for a woman who used a false name to sign a rental agreement and steal a car.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on June 28, the female suspect walked into Enterprise Rent-A-Car located at 1605 W. Crawford and used two separate credit cards to gain access to a black, 2018 Nissan Maxima.

The car has Missouri tags: SR5-D5V and is valued at $27,000.

Captain Forrester added the woman’s alias is Sara Coles, and is also a suspect in a case involving stolen prescription drugs from Sam’s Club and Wal-Mart in Salina.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Kansas News

USD 305 Board to Reorganize

USD 305 Board of Education members will gather Tuesday to reorganize for the 2018-2019 school year. ...

July 9, 2018 Comments

Woman Sought in Stolen Rental Car

Kansas News

July 9, 2018

Kansas Congressional Candidate Faci...

Kansas News

July 9, 2018

Estranged Husband Arrested after Da...

Top News

July 9, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

USD 305 Board to Reorgani...
July 9, 2018Comments
Woman Sought in Stolen Re...
July 9, 2018Comments
Kansas Congressional Cand...
July 9, 2018Comments
New Leadership Salina Cla...
July 8, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH