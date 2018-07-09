Woman Sought in Stolen Rental Car

Salina Police are looking for a woman who used a false name to sign a rental agreement and steal a car.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on June 28, the female suspect walked into Enterprise Rent-A-Car located at 1605 W. Crawford and used two separate credit cards to gain access to a black, 2018 Nissan Maxima.

The car has Missouri tags: SR5-D5V and is valued at $27,000.

Captain Forrester added the woman’s alias is Sara Coles, and is also a suspect in a case involving stolen prescription drugs from Sam’s Club and Wal-Mart in Salina.